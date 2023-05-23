Ansh Kumar (victim) : Teenager Ansh Kumar drowns in Yamuna river

According to police, a 14-year-old named Ansh Kumar drowned while bathing in the Yamuna river in the Chakarnagar area. Kumar had been tending to goats on the riverbanks near Gadhakasada village when he slipped into deep waters and drowned on Monday afternoon. The body was recovered later in the evening with the assistance of divers. This report has not been modified by Devdiscourse staff and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.

Read Full story : UP: Teenager drowns while bathing in Yamuna /

News Source : PTI

Yamuna river safety Teenage drowning prevention Water safety tips for teens Importance of lifeguard supervision Dangers of swimming in rivers