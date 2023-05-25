Teenager Arrested for Shooting Death of Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. at Maryland Metro Station

Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. : Teenager arrested for shooting death of Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr. inside Montgomery County Metro station

A 16-year-old named Emmanuel Leonard Simmonds has been arrested for the shooting death of Tenneson Vaughn Leslie Jr., 18, of Greenbelt, inside a Montgomery County, Maryland, Metro station. Simmonds has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other related charges. According to Montgomery County police, Simmonds and other boys were on the escalator inside the Wheaton Metro station with Leslie Jr. and a group of friends when a fight broke out between the two groups on May 18. Simmonds allegedly shot Leslie Jr. on the train platform, boarded a train, and left the scene. A 14-year-old was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, with charges to be processed through the Maryland juvenile justice system. Detectives identified Simmonds as the suspect and arrested him at home. © 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

