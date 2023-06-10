Teenager Arrested in Connection to Tulare County Armed Carjacking

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Orosi. According to Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives, an off-road vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on May 20 and was later found and recovered by law enforcement on Tuesday. During a search of the boy’s home, detectives found two loaded ghost guns along with gang markings. The teenager was booked in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention facility. The Sheriff’s Office is still looking for another suspect involved in the carjacking.