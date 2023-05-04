Teenager Biking Accident Today : Speeding Driver Blames Teenager Riding His Bike for Fatal Accident

A tragic incident occurred on October 16, 2020, when 16-year-old Joshua Fletcher was hit and killed by a Ford Focus driven by William Davies. The incident happened in Newport, Wales, as Fletcher was cycling to school. The court heard that he decided to ride his bike to school because he was always late when he took the bus. Unfortunately, the journey to school on that fateful day claimed his life.

According to police reports, Davies was driving at 48 mph in a 40 mph speed limit area. The court heard that Davies’ excess speed has more than minimally contributed to Joshua’s death. However, what the Senior Coroner for Gwent, Caroline Saunders, said next was disturbing. She reported that “Joshua’s death was caused by a combination of Joshua failing to cross the road safely, him not heeding oncoming traffic or the traffic lights, and the excess speed at which the car was being driven.” She blamed Fletcher for his death, stating that the conclusion of the inquest would be recorded as a road traffic collision. This statement caused outrage and sparked a debate about victim-blaming.

It is reprehensible to blame a child for their own death in any situation, but it feels especially out of balance in this case. The Ford Focus weighs approximately 4,000 pounds, and it should be the driver’s responsibility to look out for vulnerable road users who have no protection at all. The blame should not be placed on Joshua Fletcher, who was just a child riding his bike to school.

The court also heard that had Davies been driving at the speed limit, 40 mph, he would have been moving at a distance of three meters per second slower, and thus would have missed hitting Fletcher. In other words, if Davies had followed the speed limit, Joshua would still be alive.

Sadly, victim-blaming cyclists who are killed by drivers is all too common. This incident highlights the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and drive safely, especially around vulnerable road users like cyclists. As road users, we all have a responsibility to look out for each other and ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.

Joshua Fletcher was a talented rugby player who was studying to become a mechanic. His death is a tragic loss to his family, friends, and the community. It is essential that we remember Joshua’s life and use this tragedy to raise awareness and promote safer roads for everyone, especially vulnerable road users.

In conclusion, the blame for Joshua Fletcher’s death should not be placed on him, but rather on the driver who was traveling at an excessive speed. We must ensure that drivers are held accountable for their actions, and we should work towards creating safer roads for everyone. Let us honor Joshua’s memory by advocating for safer roads and promoting responsible driving.

News Source : Micah Ling

Source Link :Teenager Riding His Bike Blamed after Being Killed by a Speeding Driver/