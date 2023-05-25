suspect name: 17-year-old boy

victim name: woman and her daughter : Teenager charged with shooting at vehicle with woman and daughter inside in New Castle, PA

A woman and her daughter were driving on Grant Street in New Castle when a 17-year-old boy allegedly shot at their vehicle, hitting the front windshield. The woman sustained minor injuries, and her 10-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time. The suspect was later identified and arrested in the Harbor Heights Housing Complex. He is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and unlawful possession of firearms as an adult. His name has not been released by the police.

News Source : KDKA

Juvenile Crime Gun Violence New Castle Shooting Mother and Daughter in Danger Criminal Charges for Teenager