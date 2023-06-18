Teenager dead after being shot at Gilbert house party, suspect unknown

“house party shooting victim” : Teenager Shot at House Party in Gilbert, Victim’s Name Not Released

An 18-year-old male was fatally shot at a party in Gilbert, Arizona early Sunday morning. The incident occurred after an altercation, according to local police. The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. No suspect has been identified yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix (KNXV)

