Teenager Fatally Stabbed in Paddington Green, Westminster, at City of Westminster College

Teen Dies After Stabbing in Paddington Green, Westminster

A teenage boy was fatally stabbed in Paddington Green, Westminster, on the evening of [insert date]. The victim was identified as a student of City of Westminster College.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred at around [insert time] near the entrance of the college. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made at this time.

The college has released a statement expressing their condolences to the victim’s family and friends. They have also advised students and staff to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing issue of knife crime in London and the need for more action to be taken to address it. Our thoughts go out to the victim’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Westminster stabbing Paddington Green stabbing Teen killed in Westminster Crime in Westminster Violence in London