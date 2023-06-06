Teenager Freya Carley identified as victim after being pulled from sea in North Yorkshire

“Freya Carley victim tribute” : Teenager Freya Carley confirmed as victim after being pulled from the sea at Saltburn beach

The family of a teenage girl have expressed their grief over the loss of their beloved daughter after authorities confirmed her identity as the body found in the sea at Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire on Sunday. Emergency services, including lifeboats and an air ambulance, were immediately dispatched to the beach after reports of a body in the water at approximately 2pm. Cleveland Police has since identified the girl as 16-year-old Freya Carley from Easington, Cleveland. In a heartfelt message, the girl’s family said that they are “truly devastated” and that they will never be able to overcome the loss of their “treasured child”. However, they will strive to keep her memory alive and celebrate her life as they move forward. The police are currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

News Source : The Irish News

