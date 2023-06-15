Gelvy Ortiz – Santa Monica DUI crash victim : Teenager Gelvy Ortiz becomes amputee after suspected drunk driver hits him in Santa Monica

After being struck by a suspected drunk driver while waiting at a bus stop on Wilshire Boulevard and 26th Street in Santa Monica on June 2, Gelvy Ortiz, an 18-year-old student at West Adams Preparatory High School, became an amputee and remains hospitalized. His left leg had to be amputated, and doctors are still working to save his right leg at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Gelvy is the youngest of four brothers who immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala in search of a better life after losing their mother to breast cancer. Gelvy was thriving in academics and soccer and planned to enlist in the U.S. Army, but those dreams have been put on hold. The suspected drunk driver, John Edward Alevizos, posted bail after being arrested for the crash, and the Ortiz family wants justice for what has happened to Gelvy. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help the family with mounting medical bills and expenses, as Gelvy’s brothers are unable to work as they care for their younger brother on his long road to recovery.

