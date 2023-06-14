Teenager Joan Marie Dymond identified as victim of homicide after disappearing in 1969, say Pennsylvania State Police

Joan Marie Dymond victim name : Teenager Joan Marie Dymond identified as victim of 1969 homicide in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday that a teenager who vanished over 50 years ago was murdered. Joan Marie Dymond was 14 years old when she was last seen on June 25, 1969, at Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre. Her remains were discovered in November 2012 on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation. Lab results revealed a high probability that Dymond died in the late 1960s, and an examination concluded that the remains were those of a female who died of suspicious or “foul play” circumstances. The remains were submitted to Othram, Inc. for genetic testing, and the company identified Dymond’s family members through DNA samples. Dymond’s sister, Suzanne Estock, described her as a “sweet girl” and urged anyone with information about her life, disappearance, or murder to contact Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop P in Wilkes-Barre.

News Source : Vivian Muniz

