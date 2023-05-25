Teenager killed in home invasion in Acworth, Georgia; suspect arrested for burglary

Aiden Shaw : 19-year-old Aiden Shaw killed in Cobb County home invasion, suspect arrested for burglary

A man has been arrested for breaking into the home of a teenager who was killed during a home invasion in Cobb County, Georgia. According to police, the suspect, Easton Perkins, removed the boarded-up front door of 19-year-old Aiden Shaw’s apartment and stole some of his belongings. Shaw was gunned down last week during the home invasion, and police have already arrested one suspect, Jaiden Colon, on murder charges, while 18-year-old David Travis remains at large. Perkins has been charged with burglary. The incident has left the community on edge, as one of the suspects is still on the loose.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

