Teenager killed in landfill accident in Lee’s Summit, Missouri; OSHA investigating victim’s name William M. Hampton

William M. Hampton : Teenager William M. Hampton killed in landfill accident in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, OSHA investigates

A teenager was killed at a landfill in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday morning, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is now investigating. The victim was identified as 16-year-old William M. Hampton, a sophomore at Lee’s Summit High School. The district has offered support and resources to students and staff, and the principal expressed condolences to Hampton’s family. Investigators said Hampton died after being pinned between a semi and its trailer while working at Lee’s Summit Resource and Recovery Park. OSHA will determine how the accident happened and whether Hampton was legally employed. The landfill and adjoining property are owned by the city, but operated by KC Dumpster Company LLC. No previous violations have been reported.

News Source : Dave D’Marko

