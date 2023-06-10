William M. Hampton : Teenager killed in landfill accident in Lee’s Summit, William M. Hampton identified as victim

A teenager was killed in a landfill accident in Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday morning. The victim was identified as 16-year-old William M. Hampton, a sophomore at Lee’s Summit High School who was known as Will. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. According to investigators, Hampton died while working at Lee’s Summit Resource and Recovery Park when he was pinned between a semi and its trailer. OSHA is looking into how the accident happened and whether the 16-year-old was legally employed. The company that operates the landfill, KC Dumpster Company LLC, has no previous violations. The school’s principal sent an email to students and parents expressing condolences and offering resources for support. The tragedy comes after recent losses in the Lee’s Summit community, including the shooting of a student before graduation and the death of a teacher in a car crash earlier this year.

News Source : Dave D’Marko

