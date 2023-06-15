Cameron Javon Speaks – focus keyword : Teenager sentenced to 20+ years for murder of Cristean Lee Colon

In a murder case, a teenager has been given a minimum prison sentence of over 20 years. Cameron Javon Speaks was recently sentenced in Iredell County Superior Court for committing second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. His sentence includes 240 to 300 months or 20 to 25 years for the murder charge, and 31 to 50 months or two years, seven months to four years, two months for the discharging a weapon charge.

The incident occurred on January 16, 2021, when the Statesville Police Department responded to a homicide report at an address on Rolling Lane. The victim, Cristean Lee Colon, was found dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect was later identified as 14-year-old Cameron Javon Speaks, who was charged and taken into custody on January 18, 2021.

On June 7, 2023, Cameron Javon Speaks was sentenced in Superior Court with Judge Crosswhite presiding. After he completes his prison sentence, he will be placed on 36 months supervised probation.

News Source : WHKY

