Teenager Sumit Gautam stabbed multiple times in Delhi, critical at AIIMS: Police

Sumit Gautam victim stabbing Delhi AIIMS ANI news : Teenager Sumit Gautam injured in stabbing incident in Delhi

A teenager named Sumit Gautam (18) was allegedly stabbed multiple times by two men in the Badarpur area of Delhi, leaving him critically injured and undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to the police. One of the accused has been identified as Jitendra. The police are currently investigating the matter. In a separate incident, a Delhi police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) named Vikram Singh was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified man he had nabbed on suspicion in Delhi’s Moti Nagar area. A case has been registered under sections 186, 353, and 307 of IPC, and the police are searching for the accused.

News Source : ThePrint

Youth stabbing incident Violence against youth Teenage assault Criminal attack on young adult Knife attack on 18-year-old