Teen’s father receives Tyre Sampson Act in honor of son who died on Orlando ride

Tyre Sampson Act : “Tyre Sampson Act” signed into law, changes rules for Florida rides

Due to inclement weather, several events were canceled over the weekend, but one event honoring the memory of a teenager who lost his life tragically proceeded as scheduled. State Representatives Lavon Bracy-Davis and State Sen. Geraldine Thompson announced the cancellation of their Juneteenth event due to the heavy rain. The event was intended to attract hundreds of people to Ocoee, where they would honor Tyre Sampson. Yarnell Sampson, Tyre’s father, received a copy of SB 902, which was passed earlier this year, and is now known as the Tyre Sampson Act. The law enhances safety requirements for amusement park rides throughout the state, and mandates regular commissioning and certification of rides, reporting of accidents, impoundment of rides involved in accidents, employee training, and mandatory signage of height and weight requirements. Yarnell Sampson expressed his hope that the law will eventually become a nationwide law. Tyre Sampson lost his life last year after falling from the Orlando free fall ride at Icon Park, and it was later discovered that his seat had been modified to accommodate larger riders. Sampson received a copy of the bill in a ceremony inside State Representative Bracy-Davis’s office, and he intends to return to Orlando next Juneteenth.

News Source : Brian Didlake

Tyre Sampson new law peace of mind father of Tyre Sampson death of Tyre Sampson