Teens killed in Pembroke identified as Mississauga residents

Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson – Focus Keyword: Victims : “Two Mississauga teens killed in double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.; suspects still at large”

This week, CTVNewsOttawa.ca highlights the top five stories in Ottawa. The first story covers the tragic double homicide of two 16-year-olds from Mississauga in Pembroke, Ont. Police believe the victims were targeted but have not identified any suspects. The second story reports on a shooting in Renfrew that left a 41-year-old man dead. Investigators believe the victim was also targeted and are in communication with the team investigating the Pembroke double homicide. The third story reveals that Ottawa International Airport is not included in Canada’s expansion of a trusted-traveller program, launching next month at six other airports. The fourth story discusses the City of Ottawa’s plan to revitalize the ByWard Market, including a proposed special tax to fund future projects. Finally, the Ontario government announced $24.1 million in funding for an Ottawa Community Housing building on Mikinak Road, which will provide accessible homes for seniors, families, Indigenous people, and people with disabilities.

Read Full story : Top five stories in Ottawa this week /

News Source : Ottawa

“COVID-19 vaccine rollout”

Keywords: vaccine distribution, Ottawa vaccination plan, COVID-19 update, public health guidelines, pandemic response “Ottawa Public Library expansion”

Keywords: library services, community resources, accessibility, urban development, public spaces “Ottawa Police Service budget increase”

Keywords: law enforcement, community safety, crime prevention, police funding, public trust “New affordable housing project announced”

Keywords: affordable housing crisis, social housing, homelessness, rental units, housing affordability “Ottawa Senators win streak”

Keywords: sports news, NHL updates, Ottawa Senators scores, hockey games, player stats