“Tehsil Camp couple altercation: Wife drowns in Delhi parallel canal, husband rescued” (focus keyword: Tehsil Camp) : Wife drowns in canal after altercation with husband in Tehsil Camp area

Posted on May 21, 2023

“Wife of Tehsil Camp Couple Suspected to Have Drowned in Delhi Parallel Canal”

At midnight, a Tehsil Camp couple had a disagreement and subsequently jumped into the Delhi parallel canal. While the man was rescued by locals, unfortunately, his wife drowned. The police have requested divers to locate her body.

News Source : The Tribune India

