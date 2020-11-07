Teijo Khan Death -Dead : Former American Wrestling Association wrestler Teijo Khan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Teijo Khan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

” Alan4L on Twitter: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Teijo Khan. I loved the pairing of him and Mark Gullen (GUUUUULEEEEEN) in 1988 Memphis. It was totally campy, but fun stuff and produced this classic piece of video.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Teijo Khan. I loved the pairing of him and Mark Gullen (GUUUUULEEEEEN) in 1988 Memphis. It was totally campy, but fun stuff and produced this classic piece of video.https://t.co/r7yVfazYxj — Alan4L (@Alan4L) November 7, 2020

Tributes

TEIJO KHAN THE GREAT was entertaining and perfect for his era and role. Never quite the same without Mark Gullen though. — Jeremy Peeples (@Jeremy_Peeples) November 7, 2020

Ji Li Catboy wrote

One of my absolute favourite pieces of media

I’m obsessed with everything. His scarf that nearly blows away. Teijo Khan emerging and then SPRINTING off into the distance. HOUSE OF GUUULLEEEEEN.

Me, Me the B-R-E! @BrandonrychesAs wrote

So Nobody told me Teijo effing Khan died? I’m sure he returned to the mountain village Mark Gullen found him in and he became one with the mountain. No one as MIGHTY and Teijo KHAN can die.

Shadow Fire Promotions, Inc. @sfpincchicago wrote

@CACReunion have you heard anything about the passing of Teijo Khan back in April?

Hearing/seeing lots, but no actual citations or anything that verifies this.

Yes, he was kind of obscure, but no more than lots of others who have/had some kind of notice of their passing.

Hearing word that former American Wrestling Association wrestler Teijo Khan has died. Can’t find any reliable sources yet. Does anyone have actual information on this?