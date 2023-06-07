“Tejasswi Prakash”: Who Dominated Week 22’s Top 10 TV Personalities: Tejasswi Prakash, Ayesha Singh, or Pranali Rathod?

Top 10 TV Personalities of Week 22

Every week, millions of viewers tune in to their favourite TV shows to watch their beloved actors and personalities. These individuals have the ability to captivate our hearts and leave a lasting impression. Today we will be discussing the top 10 TV personalities of Week 22 based on the FMN Rating.

1. Tejasswi Prakash – 838 Rating

Tejasswi Prakash secured the top spot on the list with an impressive rating of 838. Known for her brilliant performances and magnetic screen presence, she has undoubtedly won the hearts of the audience with her talent and dedication.

2. Pranali Rathod – 828 Rating

Claiming the second position, Pranali Rathod shines bright with a rating of 828. Her remarkable acting skills and ability to connect with viewers have made her a favourite among TV enthusiasts.

3. Ayesha Singh – 825 Rating

Ayesha Singh captures the third position with an outstanding rating of 825. With her charismatic personality and exceptional acting prowess, she continues to impress fans and critics alike.

4. Harshad Chopda – 824 Rating

Harshad Chopda secures the fourth spot with a commendable rating of 824. Harshad is the top-rated male actor on the list.

5. Karan Kundrra – 820 Rating

Karan Kundrra grabs the fifth position on the list with a rating of 820. With his charming personality, he has garnered a strong fan base over the years.

6. Rupali Ganguly – 816 Rating

Rupali Ganguly claims the sixth spot with an impressive rating of 816. Known for her powerful performances and exceptional dialogue delivery, she has become a household name in the TV industry.

7. Disha Parmar – 813 Rating

Disha Parmar secures the seventh position with a rating of 813.

8. Shalin Bhanot – 810 Rating

Shalin Bhanot shines bright in the eighth position with a rating of 810.

9. Shraddha Arya – 807 Rating

Securing the ninth spot is Shraddha Arya with a rating of 807.

10. Tina Datta – 805 Rating

Tina Datta wraps up the top 10 list with a rating of 805.

Who will top the charts next week? Will it be Tejasswi Prakash or Pranali Rathod, or someone else? Share your opinion in the comment box below.

