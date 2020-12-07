Tekiera Heron Death -Dead – Obituary : Tekiera Heron, 15, of West Woodlawn is the fourth teenager has died their vehicle collided with a semitrailer in west suburban Berkeley.
— ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) December 7, 2020
