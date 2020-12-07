Tekiera Heron Death -Dead – Obituary : Tekiera Heron, 15, of West Woodlawn is the fourth teenager has died their vehicle collided with a semitrailer in west suburban Berkeley.

Tekiera Heron has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

