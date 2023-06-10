Telangana priest murder case : Telangana priest hacks lover to death

A priest in Telangana has been arrested for allegedly killing his lover, Kuruganti Apsara, by hitting her with a stone and dumping her body in a manhole. The accused, Sai Krishna, was already married and killed Apsara after she pressured him to marry her despite knowing his marital status. A police investigation revealed that the deceased had blackmailed Krishna, saying she would expose him if he did not marry her. After killing Apsara, Krishna filed a missing person report, claiming that he had lost contact with his niece. However, he later confessed to the murder. Krishna hid Apsara’s body in a car cover and covered the manhole with two tippers of red soil. He also burnt her handbag and luggage to avoid detection. The police arrested Krishna on charges of murder.

