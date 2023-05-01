Telephone Call Centers Companies, India : “India’s Top 20 Telephone Call Centers Companies to Watch Out for in 2023”

India has established itself as a global leader in providing outsourcing solutions, with its call center industry experiencing significant growth over the past decade. The country’s large pool of skilled and English-speaking talent, favorable government policies, and low operating costs have made it a preferred destination for companies looking to set up call center operations. As of 2021, India’s top telephone call center companies include TATA Business Support Services, Wipro Limited, Infosys BPM Limited, Genpact Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Teleperformance India, Sutherland Global Services, Concentrix, IBM India, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, EXL Service, Sitel India, Aditya Birla Minacs, Firstsource Solutions Limited, Serco Global Services, Aegis Limited, NTT Data Services, CSS Corp, and iQor Global Services India.

These companies are expected to continue dominating the industry in 2023, offering a range of services to clients across various sectors, including telecommunications, healthcare, banking, and e-commerce. They are known for their quality services, robust infrastructure, and customer-centric approach. This article will explore the top 20 telephone call center companies in India in 2023, providing insights into their services, strengths, and market positions.

TATA Business Support Services is a leading call center company in India that provides outsourcing solutions to clients in various industries. The company has a strong focus on technology and innovation, leveraging advanced tools and platforms to deliver high-quality services to clients. Wipro Limited is a global information technology, consulting, and business process services company that provides outsourcing solutions to clients in various industries. The company leverages advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to deliver personalized and efficient services to clients. Infosys BPM Limited is a subsidiary of Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing solutions. The company uses advanced technologies and analytics tools to deliver customized and efficient services to clients.

Genpact Limited is a global professional services firm that provides digital transformation, consulting, and outsourcing services to clients in various industries. The company’s services include finance and accounting, procurement and supply chain management, analytics and research, customer experience, digital transformation, risk and compliance, and enterprise application services. Tech Mahindra Limited is a global information technology company that provides consulting, digital transformation, and business process outsourcing services to clients in various industries. The company’s services include application development and maintenance, enterprise solutions, testing and assurance, digital transformation, consulting, and business process outsourcing.

HCL Technologies Limited is a global information technology services company that provides consulting, digital transformation, and outsourcing services to clients in various industries. The company’s services include application development and maintenance, infrastructure management services, engineering and R&D services, digital and analytics solutions, and business process services. Teleperformance India is a subsidiary of Teleperformance, a global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services. The company provides a range of customer support services to clients across various industries.

Sutherland Global Services is a global business process outsourcing company that provides a range of services, including customer service, technical support, back-office support, and analytics, to clients across various industries. Concentrix is a global business services company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, content moderation, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries. IBM India is a subsidiary of IBM, a global technology and consulting company. The company provides a range of services, including business consulting, cloud computing, and cognitive computing, to clients across various industries.

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited is a global business process management company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, digital transformation, and back-office support, to clients across various industries. EXL Service is a global business process management company that provides a range of services, including analytics, operations management, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries. Sitel India is a subsidiary of Sitel Group, a global business process outsourcing company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, data analytics, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries.

Aditya Birla Minacs is a global business process outsourcing company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, finance and accounting, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries. Firstsource Solutions Limited is a global business process management company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, healthcare solutions, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries. Serco Global Services is a global business process outsourcing company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, back-office support, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries.

Aegis Limited is a global business process outsourcing company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, back-office support, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries. NTT Data Services is a global information technology services company that provides consulting, digital transformation, and outsourcing services to clients in various industries. The company’s services include application development and maintenance, infrastructure services, cloud and security services, and business process services. CSS Corp is a global information and communications technology company that provides a range of services, including technical support, infrastructure management, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries. iQor Global Services India is a global business process outsourcing company that provides a range of services, including customer experience management, technical support, and digital transformation, to clients across various industries.

Overall, these top telephone call center companies in India are expected to continue driving innovation and growth in the Indian call center industry and contribute to the country’s economic development.

News Source : Inventiva

Source Link :Top 20 Telephone Call Centers Companies In India 2023/