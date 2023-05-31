“Telescope hosting in Italy”: Italy Chooses Serene Location to Host Leading Telescope.

Italy Proposes Disused Mine in Sardinia to Host Advanced Telescope

Italy has proposed a disused mineral mine in Sardinia to host the Einstein Telescope (ET), one of the most advanced telescopes in the world, which aims to explore deep space through the study of gravitational waves. The Sos Enathos lead and zinc mine has been selected due to the area’s low seismic activity and absence of settlements nearby, making it an ideal location for the project. The Italian government is betting that the €1.9bn ($2.2bn) project can bring much-needed investment to the island of Sardinia, one of Italy’s poorest regions. The government has already invested €50m of EU post-pandemic recovery funds in the project, including a feasibility study.

The ET’s design envisages a triangle-shaped underground facility with 10 km-long arms. Mirrors at the end of each tunnel will reflect laser beams whose lengths are affected by the passage of gravitational waves. These minimal variations in length will be analysed by the ET. Gravitational waves, the ripples in space and time predicted by Albert Einstein, are caused by the collision of celestial entities like black holes. The telescope is expected to capture these waves and observe a volume of the universe much larger than is seen by the tools currently used, known as interferometers.

The Sos Enathos mine, near the remote town of Lula in eastern Sardinia, was a mining site for at least 2,000 years before being shut down in 1997. Local authorities now see the telescope as an opportunity to bring new life to an area hit by poor infrastructure, a declining birth-rate, and depopulation. “The mine has become the alternative to the mine,” said Mario Calia, the 63-year-old mayor of Lula. Calia, himself a former miner, said the project would leave Lula’s unspoiled natural landscape untouched while bringing in investment.

The breakthrough EU-financed project will be officially awarded no sooner than the end of next year. Italy faces a rival bid from a site in Meuse-Rhine, a region divided among the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. The tender process will take into account the infrastructure, the site’s geology, and the local population’s opinions. The ET project, once completed, will allow scientists to study events very close to when the Big Bang happened around 14 billion years ago, according to 2021 Physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi.

Telescope in Italy Astronomy in Italy Quiet places in Italy World-leading telescope in Italy Italian astronomy research

News Source : AsiaOne

Source Link :Italy bets on quietest of places to host world-leading telescope, World News/