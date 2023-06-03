“Telescoping ladder” : Aluminum A-Frame Folding Ladder with 16.5 Feet Telescoping Reach and 330 Pound Load Capacity for DIY Building Projects at Home, Outdoors, or Office Use.

“DIY Building Supplies: Heavy Duty 16.5 Feet Aluminum Telescoping Ladder with A-Frame Folding Steps, Supporting 330 Pounds Load Capacity for Outdoor, Home, and Office Use”



The 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder: A Convenient and Safe Solution for Your Household and Professional Needs

If you are looking for a reliable and versatile ladder, the 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder is the perfect solution. With a total of 16.40 ft (5 m) fully extended length and a herringbone extended length of 8.20 ft (2.5m), this ladder is designed to meet the needs of various indoor and outdoor tasks. Whether you need to repair a ceiling light, paint walls, or simply reach high shelves, this ladder has you covered.

One of the key features of this ladder is its independent locking system. With separate locking bottoms on rungs 2 to 15, you can adjust the height of the ladder to your specific requirements. This feature ensures maximum safety and stability, allowing you to focus on your task at hand without worrying about the ladder slipping or collapsing.

Moreover, the 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder is designed with safety and convenience in mind. It features an anodised aluminium finish that is clean to touch, making it easy to clean and maintain. The ladder is also foldable, which makes it easy to store and transport. You can easily carry it around from one job site to another without worrying about taking up too much space in your vehicle.

Another safety feature of this ladder is its anti-slip rubber-tipped feet on the bottom of ladder step. This design ensures maximum stability and prevents the ladder from slipping or sliding on any surface. You can use it safely on any type of flooring, whether it is carpeted, tiled, or hardwood. Additionally, the ladder has a black anti-slip rubber sleeve on the bottom of each ladder step, which provides extra grip and stability.

The 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder is also lightweight and strong, with a net weight of approximately 40 lbs (18.2Kg) and a maximum load-bearing capacity of 150kg/330lb. This makes it suitable for both household and professional use. Whether you are a DIY enthusiast or a professional contractor, this ladder can accommodate your needs.

In conclusion, the 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder is a practical and useful tool for individuals and professionals alike. With its independent locking system, safety features, and lightweight design, it offers an easy and convenient solution for various household and professional tasks. Whether you need to change a light bulb, clean gutters, or paint a room, this ladder is the perfect tool to get the job done with ease and safety.

Safety Tips for Using the 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder

While the 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder is designed to provide maximum safety and stability, it is important to use it properly to avoid accidents and injuries. Here are some safety tips to keep in mind when using the ladder:

Before using the ladder, ensure that it is fully extended and locked in place. Do not exceed the maximum load-bearing capacity of the ladder. Use the ladder on a level surface and ensure that the anti-slip rubber-tipped feet are in contact with the ground. Avoid using the ladder in wet or slippery conditions. Do not place the ladder near electrical wires or power lines. Avoid overreaching or leaning to one side while on the ladder. When retracting the ladder, keep your hands and fingers away from the rungs to avoid pinching. Tie off the end of the rope to a lower rung before using the ladder.

By following these safety tips, you can ensure that your experience with the 5M Foldable Telescopic Ladder is safe and hassle-free.



