Televangelist Pat Robertson, Host of CBN, Passes Away at Age 93

CBN Host and Televangelist Pat Robertson Passes Away at 93

CBN host and televangelist, Pat Robertson, has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson was the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and hosted the popular television show, “The 700 Club” for over 50 years. He was known for his conservative views and outspoken opinions on social issues. Robertson’s legacy in the Christian community will be remembered for his dedication to spreading the gospel and his impact on the media industry.

