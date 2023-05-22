“Telford veteran unclaimed decedent Bucks County” today : Bucks County Coroner identifies Telford veteran as unclaimed decedent

Bucks County Coroner identifies Telford veteran as unclaimed deceased individual today 2023.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck has identified five unclaimed decedents who died between 2008 and 2010 as US veterans. One of the decedents was Joseph Kosco, a US Army Korean War veteran from Telford Borough. The other four were Richard Cadwallder, a US Army Vietnam War veteran from Morrisville Borough; John Gale, a US Navy Vietnam War veteran from Middletown Township; Joseph Miller, a US Army WWII veteran from Middletown Township, and Bruce Nelson, a US Army Vietnam War veteran from Middletown Township. The veterans will be laid to rest in a ceremony on May 25.

