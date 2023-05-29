“Tellis Succession”: Who Plays the Character of Tellis in Succession?

The Rise and Fall of Tellis in Succession

Introduction

The final episode of Succession Season 4 left fans with mixed emotions as they bid farewell to the Roys and their futile struggle for power. Amidst the chaos of the finale, one character who stood out was Tellis, the financial advisor who provided hilariously obvious advice to the Roy siblings throughout the season. In this article, we will explore the rise and fall of Tellis in Succession.

Who is Tellis?

Tellis, played by Kevin Changaris, is a financial advisor who first appeared in the premiere of Succession Season 4, “The Munsters”. He was hired by Kendall, Roman, and Shiv to help them with the PGM deal. Throughout the season, Tellis provided advice that was hilariously obvious and lacked any real insight.

Tellis’ Role in the Finale

In the finale, as the Roys plotted to take over Waystar Royco and kill the GoJo acquisition, they once again turned to Tellis for advice. Despite his uselessness, they hoped he could provide some insight into their plan. Tellis suggested they present a coherent plan to the board, including their leadership candidate and look like a united front. He also suggested they avoid looking like a “cop-out at the fudge factory,” a callback to Vaulter’s “Shtshow at the Fck Factory” headline in Season 1.

Fan Reaction to Tellis

Despite his lack of usefulness, Tellis became a fan favorite due to the laughs he brought with his hilariously obvious asides. Fans on Twitter praised the character, with one suggesting he had the best job, getting paid bags of money to provide common sense advice. Others suggested he was their favorite new character and even suggested he get his spinoff series.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tellis may not have had any real insight into the Roys’ struggles for power, but he provided fans with plenty of laughs throughout the season. His rise and fall in Succession were a testament to the show’s ability to create memorable characters, even those who are useless. As we say goodbye to the Roys, we can only hope that we see more characters like Tellis in the future.

