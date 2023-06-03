Telly 55-inch 4K TV.: Is Telly Legit and is there a Hidden Charge for its Complimentary 55-inch 4K TV?

Telly TV: A Revolutionary Dual-Screen TV for Free

American startup Telly has caused a stir by opening up reservations for its first-ever product: a dual-screen TV featuring a 55-inch 4K panel, a powerful soundbar, and a nifty-looking second display. The company claims more than 250,000 people have signed up for one over its first two weeks of reservations. Most shockingly, it’s free. But is it worth claiming one?

What is Telly?

Telly went public with its free TV giveaway campaign on 15 May 2023 after two years of behind-the-scenes work. Its CEO and co-founder is Ilya Pozin, who is also a co-founder of streaming app Pluto TV. The company says it has buy-in from industry giants including Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix, Vizio, Samsung, Roku, Comcast, Sony, DirecTV, and audience ratings firm Nielsen.

Telly’s angle is that viewers have had to pay for content in one way or another – watching ads, paying a subscription fee, or both – in addition to the hardware they’re using to watch that programming. The company wants to address the hardware part of the equation by making its TV free, but making a transparently intense effort to collect data from the viewer to improve returns on ads. In some cases, viewers can even get money from dishing out their personal preferences.

What kind of hardware will I get with Telly?

The company’s calling this thing “the ultimate TV upgrade,” valuing it at $1,000. It features a 55-inch 4K main display (roughly 48 × 27 inches) with HDR support. An Android TV streaming stick will be provided in the box to plug into any of the three HDMI ports and two USB ports on-board. It also has a digital tuner built-in to receive free over-the-air broadcast channels as well as radios for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

A sensor hub atop this screen contains an “HD Camera” for video calls, a motion sensor to allow for automatic wake-up, videogame controls, and compatibility with smart fitness programs as applicable. There is also a mic array for voice controls.

Separated by a five-driver soundbar, the second display, dubbed the “Smart Screen,” is meant to house the television’s software UI elements such as the channel picker and settings. Most of the time, though, it will be showing various pieces of news, weather, finance, and other information. The right quarter of the screen will feature a persistent advertisement.

What’s the overall experience like with Telly TV?

Telly has been going all out on publicity rounds in the early stages of its public life. CEO Ilya Pozin tells TechCrunch that a multi-screen experience should be second nature to millennials and Gen Z, citing Nielsen research saying that 80% of that audience use their phones while watching TV. Importantly, 66% of survey respondents do not pay for cable TV, making service providers an important stakeholder in Telly.

Importantly, ads will appear on the second display all the time and can be interacted with to make purchases. The company says you won’t be able to disable the display, though you can dim its brightness.

For better or worse, the smart screen and its ads are integral to the Telly TV, and any attempts to hack them away will be frowned upon.

How to get a free Telly TV

If you live in the US and are aged 18 or over, you can download the Telly app from the Google Play Store for your Android device or the App Store for your iPhone. You can also sign up at freetelly.com. You’ll then go through the company’s onboarding workflow, which includes providing the following data:

Email address (confirmed via one-time passcode)

Phone number (confirmed via one-time passcode)

Name

Address

If your TV service provider offers a referral code, make sure you put that in. You’ll be asked a series of questions about how you’ll be using Telly’s TV, your viewing habits, favorite genres and sources, demographic details about your household and yourself – including who lives in your household, whether you rent or own, your income, and whether you’re registered to vote – as well as interests, hobbies, and other topics.

The list is long, and the details can get granular, so be prepared to work for that free TV you really want. You can, at any point, go to your account settings and delete your account.

When can I expect my Telly TV?

Telly is already circulating units to a group of beta testers. Some early signees can expect to receive their TVs as early as this month, though. The company expects the vast majority of the 500,000 units it is prepared to ship will get to their customers’ homes throughout the summer. Looking to next year, it projects it will deliver millions of sets.

So, is a free Telly TV worth it? It depends on your priorities. If you value a multi-screen experience, don’t mind ads on your TV, and are willing to provide personal information to a company in exchange for a free product, then Telly TV may be right up your alley.

News Source : Pocket-lint

Source Link :What is Telly and is there a catch with its free 55-inch 4K TV?/