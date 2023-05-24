“Temiskaming secondary school lockdown” today : Lockdown Imposed at Temiskaming Secondary School Due to Threats.

Lockdown at Temiskaming Secondary School Following Threats today 2023.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with making a threat to harm people at Timiskaming District Secondary School in Ontario. Other schools in the area were also put on lockdown or “hold and secure” as a precautionary measure. The suspect, Christian Nelson from Temiskaming Shores, is charged with “uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm”.
Read Full story :Temiskaming secondary school placed on lockdown after threats/
News Source : Jeff Turl
- School lockdown
- Threats at school
- School safety measures
- Emergency response planning
- School security protocols