Tempe Shooting Claims a Life. today.

On Tuesday night, one person was killed in a shooting in Tempe, according to police. The incident occurred at 48th Street and Baseline Road at approximately 9:15 p.m. on June 20. Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, with individuals inside who had been shot. Unfortunately, one victim succumbed to their injuries, but their identity has not been disclosed. Officials have not provided any information on the suspect. The intersection was closed for several hours due to an extensive police investigation, but it has since reopened. FOX 10’s Danielle Miller has the most recent updates on the ongoing case.

News Source : Danielle Miller

Source Link :1 dead in Tempe shooting/