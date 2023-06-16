Tempe Shooting Leaves One Woman Dead and a Man Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
At approximately 8 p.m., law enforcement officers reached the area of Broadway Road, situated to the east of Interstate 10, where they discovered a male and female who had sustained gunshot wounds.
- Tempe shooting incident
- Gun violence in Arizona
- Police investigation into Tempe shooting
- Domestic dispute turned violent in Tempe
- Community response to Tempe shooting tragedy
News Source : https://www.azfamily.com
Source Link :Woman dead, man hurt after shooting in Tempe/