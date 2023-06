Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of the shooting that occurred on Thursday night near Interstate 10 and Broadway Road remains unknown. This information was reported by 12news.com and was last updated on June 15, 2023, at 10:37 PM MST.

Tempe shooting incident Fatal shooting in Tempe Gun violence in Arizona Gender-based violence Women’s safety and security

News Source : 12news.com

Source Link :Woman killed, man injured in Tempe shooting/