Tempe Shooting Results in Fatality of Woman and Injury of Man today.

According to police, a shooting occurred on Thursday night in Tempe, resulting in the death of a woman and the injury of a man. The incident took place on Broadway Road, located east of Interstate 10, and law enforcement arrived at the scene shortly after 8 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead on-site, while the man was hospitalized and his current condition is unknown. No information regarding the suspect has been disclosed, and Broadway Road from 48th Street to 52nd Street, as well as the access road north of Broadway to I-10, will be closed until further notice due to the ongoing investigation. To report any spelling or grammar errors, please click here and include the story’s headline. Additionally, if you have any media materials related to this breaking news story, please send them to us here with a brief description. All rights reserved. Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO.

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

Source Link :Shooting leaves woman dead, man hurt in Tempe/