tempera paint set : Economical Classroom Paint Set: Colorations Simply Tempera Paint – 11 Vibrant Colors with 1 Gallon Each, Rich Coverage, Matte Finish, and Skin-Friendly Washable.

Economical Classroom Paint: Colorations Simply Tempera Paint, 11-Color Variety Set with 1 Gallon Each – Vibrant Colors, Rich Coverage, Matte Finish, and Easy-to-Wash Off Skin.



Colorations Simply Tempera is an exceptional quality paint that boasts of vibrant colors perfect for any kind of painting project. It comes in a wide range of colors that includes black, blue, brown, green, magenta, orange, red, turquoise, violet, white, and yellow. The creamy-thick consistency of the paint makes it easy to apply and gives a smooth, matte finish. This paint is made in the USA and is ideal for use on non-greasy absorbent surfaces such as construction paper, drawing paper, cardboard tubes, and boxes, plaster cloth, and papier-mache.

One of the best things about Colorations Simply Tempera is its versatility. This paint can be used in a variety of ways to create different effects. You can use brushes and sponges to create different textures and explore different painting techniques. It is an excellent way to introduce kids to the wonderful world of painting and help them develop their fine motor skills. This paint is perfect for earning and exploring different painting techniques, colors, and blending.

Colorations Simply Tempera comes in a classroom/group size pack that allows you to use it at home or in the classroom. You can use it for easel painting, sponge painting, crafting, and many other art projects. The possibilities are endless, and you can let your creativity run wild with this paint. It is an excellent way to discover art and creativity while having fun. This paint is perfect for group projects, and you can create beautiful masterpieces with your friends and family.

Another great thing about Colorations Simply Tempera is that it is non-toxic and safe for kids to use. It has achieved the ASTM-D4236 standard and has the AP Seal for safety and non-toxicity. It is free from most common allergens and does not contain latex, dairy and casein, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut, or soy. You can rest assured that your kids are safe when using this paint, and you can let them explore their creativity without any worries.

In conclusion, Colorations Simply Tempera is an excellent quality paint that is versatile, easy to apply, safe, and perfect for any painting project. It comes in vibrant colors that are perfect for earning and exploring different painting techniques, colors, and blending. You can use it for group projects, and the possibilities are endless. This paint is perfect for introducing kids to the wonderful world of painting and helping them develop their fine motor skills. It is an excellent way to discover art and creativity while having fun.



