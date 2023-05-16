“Temple of Time”: A Guide to Finishing the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom

How to Beat the Temple of Time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Temple of Time is the most prominent building in Great Sky Island, and it is the gateway to Hyrule proper. However, if you are struggling to complete it, don’t worry, we are here to help. In this article, we will share some tips and tricks on how to enter and solve the Temple of Time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Entering the Temple of Time

Before you can enter the Temple of Time, you need to gather three Lights of Blessing and receive the Fuse, Ascend, and Ultrahand abilities. These abilities are obtained by completing the first three Great Sky Island shrines. If you are having problems with any of these shrines, check out our guides.

Once you have these abilities, head to the Temple of Time, and you will be able to open the doors. Inside, you will find a glowing, golden tear, which Link will take. However, this is not the grand prize. Instead, it is another ability called Recall, which allows you to temporarily reverse objects.

Using Recall to Solve the Temple of Time

To progress through the Temple of Time, you need to use Recall on the right or left waterwheel and jump on the blades to reach the upper ledge. If you prefer, you can shimmy around the torches to reach the chamber above the wheels. Once you reach the chamber, try to open the big door. However, you will not be able to do so because you only have three hearts.

Rauru will appear and send you on a quest to a hidden fourth shrine, the Nachoyah Shrine. Once you beat this shrine, return to the Temple of Time.

Completing the Temple of Time

When you return to the Temple of Time, use Recall to get past the wheels and open the inner temple doors. Your hearts will tick down, but don’t worry, it is just for show. After a cutscene, you will find yourself outside. Head along the broken path and use Ascend to pass through the rough stone square above you.

Now, you are faced with another broken bridge. You can use Ascend on virtually any surface, marked or not. So, use Ascend to head upwards through the “ceiling.” Finally, walk through the archway and examine the glowing orb on the slab.

And that’s how to complete the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom. You are now free to return to Hyrule and begin the full adventure.

Conclusion

The Temple of Time is a challenging and exciting part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. By following the tips and tricks in this article, you will be able to enter and solve the Temple of Time and continue your adventure in Hyrule. Remember, if you need more help, check out our extensive list of guides. Happy gaming!

