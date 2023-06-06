Temple priest arrested for molesting girl in Edavanna, Malappuram: Shiju (35) identified as accused

Shiju – Focus Keyword : Temple priest arrested for molesting girl in Edavanna, Malappuram: Shiju identified as accused

A temple priest from Edavanna, Malappuram, identified as Shiju (35) has been arrested for molesting a girl on May 29. The accused allegedly molested the girl while performing black magic rituals at her home. Shiju convinced the family that the ritual would help prevent unnatural deaths and bring them benefits. The incident came to light after the girl confided in a friend who informed the child helpline and Edavanna police. The police promptly arrested Shiju.

Read Full story : Temple priest arrested for molesting girl amid ‘black magic’ rituals in Malappuram /

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Temple priest arrested Molesting girl Black magic rituals Malappuram Sexual abuse in religious institutions