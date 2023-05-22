temporary lockdown KIPP DC College Prep today : Temporary Lockdown Imposed Following Shooting in Proximity to KIPP DC College Prep

Posted on May 22, 2023

KIPP DC College Prep Locked Down After Nearby Shooting today 2023.
DC police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway NE, close to KIPP DC College Preparatory. An adult male was shot and is conscious and breathing. The police are currently searching for a gray SUV.

News Source : Cedar News

