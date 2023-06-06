Temporary seating approved for Olmsted County Fair due to unsafe grandstand, future renovations planned at Graham Park

temporary seating : Temporary seating proposed for Olmsted County Fair as grandstand remains unusable

Plans for temporary seating for the Olmsted County Fair grandstand shows could serve as a model for future renovations at Graham Park, according to Fair Board President Scott Schneider. The current grandstand has been deemed unsafe without improvements, and plans call for the temporary seating to be placed south of the grandstand, freeing up space for greenery. Although the county commissioners have set a $60,000 cap on expenses, Schneider estimates that the total cost, including lighting, portable toilets, and concrete barriers, will be around $82,000. The fair board is looking for ways to reduce costs while still providing a positive experience for fairgoers, and all related expenses will be submitted to the county for reimbursement. The future of the existing grandstand remains uncertain.

Read Full story : Temporary grandstand seating seen as potential template for Olmsted County Fair’s future – Post Bulletin /

News Source : Rochester Post Bulletin

Olmsted County Fair Grandstand Seating Customizable Temporary Seating Event Seating Solutions Grandstand Seating Rentals Fair Seating Innovations