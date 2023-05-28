“Tenant homicides” today : Police confirm landlord barricaded after alleged tenant homicides is no longer a danger to the public.

Police confirm that landlord barricaded after alleged tenant homicides is no longer a danger to the public today 2023.

Hamilton police have confirmed that there is no longer a threat to public safety after a landlord allegedly shot and killed two tenants and barricaded himself in their home for hours, firing shots at officers. The suspect, who had registered firearms, was negotiated with throughout the night, before firing shots at an armoured police vehicle. The Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and the Homicide Unit is appealing for witnesses.

News Source : BurlingtonToday.com

