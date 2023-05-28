“Tenant homicides” today : Police confirm that barricaded landlord in alleged tenant homicides is no longer a danger to the public

Police confirm that the landlord barricaded due to alleged tenant homicides is no longer a danger to the public. today 2023.

Hamilton police have confirmed that there is no longer a threat to public safety following an incident on Saturday evening where a landlord shot and killed two tenants before barricading himself in their home with registered firearms. Negotiators attempted to resolve the situation peacefully throughout the night, but the man fired shots at police before an interaction occurred. The Special Investigations Unit has been contacted and the Homicide Unit is appealing for witnesses. The victims’ families have been notified, but their names will not be released.

News Source : The Canadian Press

