The Art of Making Perfect Fried Fish

Fried fish is a delectable dish that can be enjoyed both as a part of everyday meals and special occasions. It’s especially popular among those who fast or are on a special diet, although it’s best to stew the fish for the latter. There are different recipes for frying fish, and some depend on the type of fish or batter used. In this article, we’ll share a detailed recipe for frying fish in batter with mineral water.

Ingredients

1 kg of frozen tilapia (or any other fish that you prefer)

2 chicken eggs

4 tablespoons of wheat flour

3 tablespoons of corn flour

200 ml of mineral water

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 orange (optional, for sauce)

Salt and spices to taste

Oil for frying

Instructions

Clean and wash the fish, and process it into fillets. Put the fillets in a container, sprinkle the lemon juice on them, and let them marinate for 15 minutes. For the batter, beat two eggs with a whisk. Season the batter with salt and spices to taste, then add the carbonated water. Add 1 tablespoon of corn flour and 2 tablespoons of wheat flour to thicken the batter. Mix thoroughly to achieve a smooth consistency. In a separate bowl, combine the remaining corn and wheat flour. Heat oil in a pan. Roll the fish fillets in the flour mixture and then dip them in the batter. Place the fillets in the pan and fry them for a few minutes. Flip the fillets and fry until a golden crust forms on both sides of the fish. If desired, you can serve the fried fish with an orange sauce. To make the sauce, squeeze the juice of half an orange into a bowl, add salt and spices to taste, and mix well.

Tips for Perfectly Fried Fish

Here are some tips to ensure that you fry the perfect fish:

Choose fresh fish or thaw frozen fish properly before cooking.

Marinate your fish before cooking to add flavor and tenderize the meat.

Make sure the batter is thick enough to coat the fish evenly, but not too thick that it becomes doughy.

Heat the oil to the right temperature before frying. If the oil is too hot, the fish will burn; if it’s not hot enough, the fish will absorb too much oil and become greasy.

Use a slotted spoon to flip the fish to avoid splatters and burns.

Don’t overcrowd the pan, as this can lower the oil’s temperature and affect the frying process.

Drain excess oil from the fried fish by placing them on paper towels.

Conclusion

Fried fish is a tasty and versatile dish that can be served as a main course, appetizer, or snack. Whether you’re cooking for yourself or entertaining guests, this recipe for fried fish in batter with mineral water is an excellent choice. Follow the tips we’ve shared to achieve perfectly fried fish every time. Bon appétit!

