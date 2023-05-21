Tennessee gun laws: Tennessee’s Gun Laws Expected to Stay Permissive Following School Shooting

A federal judge in Tennessee has cleared the way for the minimum age for Tennesseans to carry handguns publicly without a permit to be dropped to 18, just two years after a new law set the age at 21. The move marks a further relaxation of gun laws in the state, where Republican leaders have steadily chipped away at firearms regulations. The change in legislation comes just one day after a deadly school shooting in Nashville that left six dead.

Read Full story : After school shooting, Tennessee gun laws likely to remain lax /

News Source : SocietyTrending

