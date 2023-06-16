Tennessee Home Shooting and Fire Leaves 6 Dead, Including 3 Children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a shooting and subsequent fire at a home in Tennessee resulted in the deaths of six people, including three children. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a seventh individual who had been shot, but was alive. That individual was transported to a hospital in Chattanooga for treatment. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes the incident was a domestic dispute that turned into a murder-suicide, with the perpetrator among the deceased. The suspect has been identified as Gary Barnett, and one of the victims was his estranged wife, Regina Barnett. Court documents indicate that Regina had previously obtained a no-contact order against Gary due to his abusive behavior and threats to harm her. Autopsies on all six victims will be conducted in Nashville.

