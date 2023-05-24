Tennessee judge to rule on release of Nashville school shooter’s writings, opposed by parents of victims.

Audrey Hale (the Nashville school shooter) : Tennessee judge to rule on release of Nashville school shooter’s writings, opposed by victims’ parents

A judge in Tennessee is set to make a decision on whether parents of victims in the Covenant School shooting should be allowed to speak out against the release of the shooter’s journals. The shooter, Audrey Hale, was killed by police in March 2021 and her writings could potentially shed light on a motive for the massacre. Attorneys representing news organizations, a national police group, and a firearms association are suing the Nashville Metropolitan Government to have the journals released. However, lawyers for the parents and the Covenant School argue that releasing the documents could prompt copycat attacks and cause additional pain to the children who survived the attack. The judge is expected to issue her decision by the end of the day on Wednesday. A hearing is scheduled for June 8 before the judge rules on whether to release the documents in the case.

Read Full story : Judge to rule if parents can speak on Nashville school shooting case in court /

News Source : ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Nashville school shooting case Parents’ testimony in court Legal ruling on parental testimony SEO for court case Nashville school shooting trial