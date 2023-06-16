Tennessee Officials Report Discovery of Corpse and Gunshot Wound in House Fire Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Thursday night, law enforcement in Marion County responded to a residence and discovered six individuals deceased. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that officers from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Jasper Police Department were summoned to a shooting at a residence on Pine Street in Sequatchie around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, the house was engulfed in flames, and firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze. Three adults and three children were discovered dead inside the building, while a seventh person had been shot but survived. The individual responsible for the incident is believed to be among the dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the community is not deemed to be in danger. Autopsies are being conducted on the six deceased individuals, and the state’s investigation is ongoing. The Gray Media Group, Inc. retains all rights to this article. Copyright 2023 WSMV.

Tennessee crime news House fire fatalities in Tennessee Shooting incidents in Tennessee Tennessee law enforcement updates Tragic incidents in Tennessee communities

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

Source Link :6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say/