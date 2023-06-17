Tennessee Shooting and Fire Claim Six Lives, Including Three Children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Upon responding to a shooting, authorities discovered a burning home in Tennessee where six people, including three children, were found dead. One individual who had been shot was found alive and taken to a hospital in Chattanooga. The incident is believed to be a domestic situation that escalated into a murder-suicide, with the suspected perpetrator among the deceased. The suspect has been identified as Gary Barnett and one of the victims is his estranged wife, Regina Barnett. Court documents reveal that Regina had obtained an order of no contact against Gary due to threats of violence and verbal abuse. Autopsies will be performed on all six victims in Nashville.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :6 dead, including 3 kids, in Tennessee shooting, fire/