Tennessee shooting and fire leaves 6 dead today.

A shooting and fire at a home in the Sequatchie area of Tennessee, US, has resulted in the deaths of six people, including three children, according to reports citing local authorities. The apparent murder-suicide occurred at 9pm on Thursday. Responding police officers discovered the house was on fire. A seventh person was hospitalised with a gunshot wound. The remains of the deceased have been taken to Nashville for autopsies. An ongoing domestic situation is believed to have been behind the attack, with police identifying Gary Barnett as the likely shooter. Burnett had been served with a restraining order by his estranged wife in May.

