Tennessee Shooting and Fire Result in 6 Fatalities today.

According to authorities cited by media reports, a shooting and subsequent fire at a home in the state of Tennessee in the US resulted in the deaths of six people, including three children. The apparent murder-suicide occurred on Thursday evening in an unincorporated area known as Sequatchie. When police officers arrived at the residence, they found the house ablaze. A seventh person was hospitalised with a gunshot wound. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said that the incident appeared to be a “domestic situation” that had been ongoing for some time. The remains of the deceased have been taken to Nashville for autopsies. The shooter was identified as Gary Barnett, who killed the other victims before taking his own life. Two of the adult victims had recently been issued with a restraining order against Barnett.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :US: 6 found dead after shooting, fire in Tennessee/