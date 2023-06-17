Tennessee shooting and fire result in six fatalities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports from authorities, a shooting and subsequent fire at a residence in Sequatchie, Tennessee resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including three children. The incident, believed to be a murder-suicide, occurred on Thursday evening and a seventh individual was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing, but it is believed to be a domestic situation that had been ongoing for some time. Autopsies will be conducted in Nashville, Tennessee. One of the three adults found dead, Gary Barnett, is believed to be the shooter who killed the other victims before taking his own life. One of the adult victims, Regina Barnett, had obtained a restraining order against Gary a month prior to the incident. Gary had been arrested in December 2022 for domestic assault against Regina, and the case was still pending at the time of the incident.

Tennessee shooting and fire tragedy Mass shooting and fire in Tennessee Six dead in Tennessee shooting and fire incident Investigation into Tennessee shooting and fire deaths Community mourns after Tennessee shooting and fire tragedy

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

Source Link :Six found dead after shooting, fire in US tennessee/